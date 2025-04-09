Students with autism at Boston Higashi School open food pantry

By Logan Hall

BOSTON (WBZ) — At the Boston Higashi School in Randolph, a new food pantry is helping students with autism develop essential life skills and give back to their community.

A chance to help The Higashi School, known for supporting students with severe autism – about 80 percent of whom are non-verbal – provides a safe and structured environment where individuals can grow and thrive.

For students, the food pantry is a place where they gain invaluable career skills, boost communication abilities, and build self-confidence.

Janelle Palleschi, a teacher at the Higashi School, said the food pantry program is about much more than providing food.

“Knowing that they can help people in their local communities and be a part of providing people with things that they need – it just really, I think, gives them a sense of pride,” said Palleschi. “It increases their confidence because it is a job they can do and it’s meaningful to them.”

Meaningful work The students take on every aspect of the food pantry operation. They organize donations, pack food items, and personally deliver them to people who need assistance. This hands-on experience fosters a sense of responsibility and helps students acquire skills to prepare for their future careers.

“It’s nice and respectful and kindness every day,” said one student.

For these students, the food pantry provides not just a job but a chance to shine and show their talents. Janelle Palleschi is proud of her students and the way they grow through the experience.

“I’m feel so proud watching them because I know it’s something they feel good about themselves doing,” she said. “It’s taking all those skills that they’ve worked on throughout the years in their classrooms and generalizing it into a very productive job site for them.”

This program highlights the life-changing opportunities that can be created when individuals with autism are given the chance to participate in meaningful work.

The Higashi School’s food pantry is always accepting donations. For more information on how you can donate, go to bostonhigashi.org.

