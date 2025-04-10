Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

18-year-old injured in stabbing; 20-year-old roommate arrested

By
Published 11:09 AM

By WRTV News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BROWNSBURG, Indiana (WRTV) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring his roommate in Brownsburg, police said.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers responded to Hendricks Regional Hospital around 5 a.m. on April 7th after reports that a person was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male was stabbed by a roommate at his home in the 300 block of South School Street.

That morning, police determined the victim and his 20-year-old roommate got into an argument that resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times. The victim was ultimately transported to the hospital for surgery.

After an investigation, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Hendricks County Jail for aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content