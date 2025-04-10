18-year-old injured in stabbing; 20-year-old roommate arrested

By WRTV News Staff

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (WRTV) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring his roommate in Brownsburg, police said.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers responded to Hendricks Regional Hospital around 5 a.m. on April 7th after reports that a person was stabbed.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male was stabbed by a roommate at his home in the 300 block of South School Street.

That morning, police determined the victim and his 20-year-old roommate got into an argument that resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times. The victim was ultimately transported to the hospital for surgery.

After an investigation, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Hendricks County Jail for aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

