K-9s find skeletal remains of missing man in family’s backyard nearly a year after he was last seen

By Taylor Lang

Click here for updates on this story

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (WVTM) — Nearly a year after he was last seen, the skeletal remains of a 47-year-old man were found in the backyard of the family’s residence in Tuscaloosa.

Marcus Skelton was reported missing from his home in the New Lexington community of Tuscaloosa County in December of 2024. His family said that they hadn’t seen him since May of 2024 and noted that he tended to leave home for long periods of time “because of personal reasons” and suffered from medical concerns.

The Tuscaloosa County Criminal Investigations Division didn’t develop leads and K-9s were used to search the property in early April of 2025. A dog team located skeletal remains in the wooded area hundreds of yards behind the family’s home.

They are believed to belong to Skelton and are being tested to confirm the identity. While no foul play is expected, the case has been turned over to the Violent Crime’s Unit for a death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crime’s Unit at 205-464-8690.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.