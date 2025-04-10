Surveillance footage captures suspects stealing Tesla vehicles from rental company; investigation underway

By Olivia DiVenti, Aaron Page

Click here for updates on this story

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Three Tesla vehicles were reportedly stolen from a tire shop in Northwest Miami-Dade early Thursday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of stolen Tesla vehicles from the Drivewhip rental company in the 2500 block of Northwest 38th Court just before 2:00 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a man get into a Tesla before driving it through a gate, allowing another suspect in a red Tesla to drive away. The initial driver then gets out of the damaged vehicle and into another before driving off as well.

Deputies upon arrival recovered one of the three vehicles left behind near the property, suffering substantial damage.

Kevin Gonzalez, who works in the area, told 7News he heard it all happen.

“I was working on my truck. Then I hear a loud bang. When I ran outside, there were just two or three cars just driving away,” he said. “That one, they left it there, and the guy started running, and that’s pretty much it; that’s all we saw. I mean, it’s incredible. We just work, work, work. I mean, look at my hands. It’s three in the morning. I’m still here working, and people are just here stealing people’s stuff. It’s crazy.”

7News spoke to residents in the area who said a similar incident occurred at another rental company last week. It is unclear if the two crimes are connected.

Investigators were seen combing for clues at the shop for hours.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear, however it is believed the suspects jumped the fence.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday morning, the two Tesla vehicles are still missing and no suspects have been identified.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more details.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.