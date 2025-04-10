Video shows arrest after couple taken in U-Haul theft

By Nick Catlin

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Viewer video shows the moments a suspect was taken into custody following a U-Haul vehicle theft with a New Mexico couple inside.

The theft happened in Santa Fe and police said it happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, April 8. A police chase led outside of city limits and then back within Santa Fe.

The vehicle eventually stopped near Herrera Drive and Cerrillos Road. The driver was then taken into custody. He has been identified by police as 50-year-old Stacy Walker.

The Santa Fe couple was released safely from the storage area.

Walker is facing two counts each of kidnapping, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. He is charged by Santa Fe police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

A drone team was used to follow the vehicle from Santa Fe Place Mall, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

