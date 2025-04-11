2-year-old ‘genius’ on autism spectrum shows us how kids like him can excel with the right care

By Nikki Hauser

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WTVF) — April is Autism Awareness Month, which is why we wanted to introduce you to a special little boy in the Mid-State named Remy Ortiz, better known at the ABA Centers of Tennessee in Franklin as “baby genius”.

Even though he falls on the autism spectrum, he excels in counting, reading, and information retention at a much higher level than other 2-year-olds.

At the same time, he had some behavioral issues, like hours-long tantrums.

“Once we got the final diagnosis, it was a breath of fresh air for me. I know at that point, I wasn’t going crazy,” said his mother, Jaymie Ortiz.

That’s when she brought him to ABA Centers of Tennessee in Franklin, where families can get special care and support for their children with autism. The organization provides behavior analysis therapy, personalized autism care, and free diagnosis assessments.

“[We are] providing them with whatever it is they need to grow…to meet their benchmarks…and to make sure they’re hitting those milestones,” said Dr. Sarah Nunley, the executive director of ABA Centers of Tennessee in Franklin.

ABA changed Remy’s life so much that his mother Jaymie decided to work there and do the same thing for other families.

“If I can make a difference in somebody’s life in the way they have in my son’s life and mine, then I’ve done what I’m supposed to do,” said Jaymie.

Jaymie says that with a place like this, Remy can get his specific needs met while being encouraged to keep learning.

