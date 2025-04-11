911 call highlights tensions in Tyreek Hill domestic dispute: “I’m so scared”

By CBS Miami Team

Click here for updates on this story

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A newly released 911 call captured the distressing moments during a domestic dispute involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife at their Sunny Isles Beach condominium.

The call, placed Monday by Alesia Vaccaro, mother of Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Hill, revealed escalating tensions and concerns for the safety of their infant daughter.

In the nearly 15-minute call, Vaccaro’s voice trembled as she told the dispatcher: “I’m so scared,” while a heated argument unfolded in the background between a man and a woman, presumably Tyreek Hill and his wife.

When asked for the man’s identity, Vaccaro responded: “Tyreek Hill. He’s a football player in the Dolphins.”

According to a police report, the dispute began when Tyreek Hill returned from training and discussed their ongoing couples therapy. Keeta Hill expressed dissatisfaction with the sessions and criticized Tyreek Hill’s involvement with their daughter, leading to an argument. Tyreek Hill allegedly grabbed the baby from Keeta Hill and walked around the apartment, prompting Vaccaro to call 911, the report stated.

During the call, Vaccaro mentioned that Hill is “very aggressive and impulsive” and has “anger issues,” expressing fear for her daughter’s safety. She also said that Tyreek Hill threw Keeta Hill’s laptop and walked toward the balcony with the child in his arms.

Police arrived at the scene and noted a bruise on Keeta Hill’s chest, which she attributed to Tyreek Hill grabbing the baby. Both parties stated that the argument did not become physical, and no arrests were made. The infant was found unharmed, according to the police report.

The day after the incident, Keeta Hill filed for divorce, citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage. The couple married in November 2023 and have a daughter born in November 2024.

The Miami Dolphins acknowledged the incident in a statement to CBS News Miami, stating they had spoken with Tyreek Hill and the NFL, but declined to comment further.

Tyreek Hill has a history of off-field issues, including a 2015 domestic assault conviction and a 2019 child abuse investigation, which resulted in a brief suspension but no league discipline .

As of now, no charges have been filed, and the case remains closed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.