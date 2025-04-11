‘Kill me’: Man convicted after assaulting deputies with shotgun

By Zach Rainey

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A Hendersonville, North Carolina, man has been sentenced to prison after assaulting deputies with a shotgun.

According to court records, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Aug. 29, 2022, for a health and welfare check. A neighbor called 911 and reported that she heard a woman yelling for help, followed by a gunshot, and then complete silence.

Deputies responded to the home and knocked on the door of the screened-in porch to determine if assistance was necessary. Jeromy Swaringen came out with a shotgun pointed at deputies.

Deputies took cover and requested that Swaringen put the gun down. He refused to do so and told deputies that they had no business being there before going back inside. Deputies then attempted to talk to Swaringen’s girlfriend, who came out onto the porch with Swaringen.

According to deputies, within minutes, Swaringen came back out onto the porch and screamed “Kill me motherf*****.” Fearing for their safety, deputies discharged their weapons multiple times, striking Swaringen in the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the end of a four-day jury trial on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the 42-year-old was found guilty of felony assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to an active prison sentence of 55 months and a maximum of 78 months.

