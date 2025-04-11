Man hits wife with vehicle while under the influence, flees scene, police say

By Rachael Lardani

EAST DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County man hit his wife with a vehicle while driving under the influence and fled the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident happened in the area of Friendly Drive in East Drumore Township around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the entrance of the Dollar General, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Officers said she they approached the woman, she was “in clear distress and fear of her life,” the affidavit said.

The 20-year-old shows signs of being in shock and suffered a partial stress induced seizure, according to the affidavit.

The woman was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical evaluation.

After investigating, police determined the woman was inside a vehicle being driven by her husband, Jacob Elsbernd, 19, of New Providence, according to police.

The woman exited the vehicle after having an altercation with her husband, police said.

Elsbernd then struck his wife with the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

Troopers soon found Elsbernd and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.

Elsbernd was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault by vehicle with driving under the influence, driving under the influence and harassment.

