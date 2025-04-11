Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw helps passengers on plane

By Christiana Cates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw helped open a plane door after it was stuck for about half an hour after it landed at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday evening.

“The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw,” said a passenger on the flight, Selah Gamble.

“I mean honestly I was just ready to get off the flight, but the guy next to me had the joke that they should have him bust down the door and I was like, well maybe he could a few years ago, so I’m definitely eating my words.”

Bradshaw came to Pittsburgh from Texas to celebrate former Steeler Mel Blount’s dinner celebration Friday evening, which is marking 50 years since Bradshaw led the Steelers to their first Super Bowl victory.

“Definitely a good one for family dinners and parties and all that, that’ll be my new story,” said Gamble.

