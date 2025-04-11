Video shows deputy beating teen outside school

By Nicole Comstock, Matthew Rodriguez

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Video has surfaced of a San Bernardino County deputy beating a 14-year-old boy outside of Hesperia school Wednesday afternoon.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy responded to the 10100 block of Third Avenue after receiving a report of a child bringing a gun onto campus. He encountered a group of people shortly after arriving and suspected one of them had a gun.

“When the deputy asked to speak to the subjects who allegedly had the firearm, one of them, a 14-year-old male, walked away,” the department said in a statement. “When the deputy attempted to detain him, he physically assaulted the deputy, which led to a brief struggle, and a use of force occurred.”

The use of force was recorded on someone’s cell phone. It shows the deputy throwing the kid to the ground before repeatedly punching the teen’s face while telling him to put his hands behind his back.

Investigators did not find a gun. However, deputies said they found a knife on one of the other teens in the group before the deputy started beating the 14-year-old. The Sheriff’s Department cited the other boy who allegedly had the knife and his parents.

Deputies arrested the beaten teen for resisting an officer and he was booked into a juvenile facility.

