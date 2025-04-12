Man accused of performing unlicensed cosmetic surgery that left woman disfigured

By WSVN News Staff

MIAMI (WSVN) — A Miami-Dade man has been arrested after allegedly performing an unlicensed cosmetic surgery on a woman who later suffered permanent disfigurement, according to authorities.

Manuel Jose Lazzaro, 58, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with practicing as an unlicensed healthcare professional resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony.

According to authorities, the victim traveled from Orlando in September 2024 to undergo a cosmetic breast procedure at New World Medical & Cosmetic Center in Miami. She was introduced to Lazzaro through a co-defendant who advertised certified cosmetic services on Instagram.

The victim told investigators she believed Lazzaro was a licensed surgeon. She said he and the co-defendant prepared her for surgery and that Lazzaro performed the operation.

After returning to Orlando, the victim experienced complications and made several trips back to Miami, where she was treated again by Lazzaro. She later learned he was not licensed to practice medicine in Florida, which was confirmed by the Florida Department of Health.

Detectives said the victim identified Lazzaro in a photo lineup on Tuesday. Two days later, authorities arrested him at his home in Doral.

