After animal cruelty caught on camera, dog now safe at the Hawaiian Humane Society

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — In a disturbing video, a woman repeatedly slams her dog named Zuko before shoving him into the trunk of a car.

“First slammed it to the ground, and then the dog’s trying to get away so she picked it up again and slams it on the ground a second time,” said Sgt. Vernon Ling, lead investigator at the Hawaiian Humane Society. “As the dog still tries to get away, then a third time and then a fourth time.”

“That video is pretty horrific,” he said. “Just for someone to see an abuse like that, that’s to me, that’s more than a heinous crime.”

After a cruel beating caught on camera, Zuko was rescued by investigators and taken to the Hawaiian Humane Society where he’s being evaluated for injuries.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said the case highlights the importance of community vigilance in protecting the most vulnerable that can’t speak for themselves.

“Domestic violence is linked right now with animal cruelty,” Ling said. “It starts off with a simple helpless animal being tortured and leads into bigger crimes, and that’s when you that’s when you get murderers out there who just have no heart.”

The group is advocating for stricter animal cruelty laws as lawmakers consider increasing penalties for animal abuse.

“Animal cruelty is a precursor of all other sorts of violence in our community and really taking animal cruelty more seriously is about protecting people and pets,” said Stephanie Kendrick, director of community engagement at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

For now, Zuko appears to be in good physical health and authorities are thankful to the public for saving his life.

“In our day and age now, a lot of people are are filming these incidences and now they’re reporting it,” Ling said. “So there are eyes and ears and I always tell people the message is, ‘If you see something, say something’ because the animals out there need to be saved.”

The dog owner is cited with animal cruelty and faces a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

