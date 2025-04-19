Jeep crashes into gas station after shooting, 2 injured

By Eric Pointer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Nashville police are investigating after a Jeep was involved in a shooting and crashed into a gas station south of Downtown.

It happened around 2:15 at the Honeysuckle Market at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Police say a white Jeep was at one of the pumps when a black sedan drove up, and the people inside the two vehicles got into an argument.

The driver of the white Jeep tried to back away during the argument, but that’s when the person in the black sedan got out and started shooting into the Jeep, according to police.

Police believe the person fired at least 15 shots.

Officers on the scene say there were at least 3 people inside the jeep. At least two of them were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of them has life-threatening injuries so severe that homicide detectives are investigating the case.

The person in the black sedan who fired the shots took off on Lafayette Street, so police are still working to identify them.

