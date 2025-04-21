Despite official cancellation, 4/20 celebrants still gather on Hippie Hill

By Da Lin

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco’s iconic Hippie Hill once again drew cannabis enthusiasts on 4/20, despite the official celebration being canceled for the second consecutive year due to funding issues.

Traditionally, a massive gathering point for thousands of marijuana users marking the unofficial “high holiday,” this year’s event was noticeably smaller in scale. Organizers were unable to secure enough funding to host the large-scale celebration in Golden Gate Park, as the city grapples with a significant budget deficit.

Still, that didn’t stop locals and visitors from celebrating in their own way—lighting up, lounging, and enjoying the spring weather on Hippie Hill.

“Every day is 4/20 because I smoke marijuana every day,” said Mark Saverioni, a longtime attendee and vocal advocate of a more laid-back celebration.

The crowd, a mix of young and old, passed around joints and soaked up the relaxed, festival-like atmosphere.

“It makes me happy to see everybody together and enjoying themselves,” said a 4/20 celebrant who went by the name Calvin.

Many of the “OGs,” like Saverioni, said they actually preferred the unofficial version of the gathering. He’s been coming to 4/20 events at Golden Gate Park for years, when the turnout would reach into the tens of thousands, filling Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill.

“There’s not so many people where you’re stepping over people just to get by,” Saverioni reflected. “I mean, there’s pros and cons to it. I like the popularity. But less is more.”

He also praised the more organic vibe of this year’s scene—no fences, no gates, and no major corporate presence.

“In the past, I avoided it because there were so many people. I would go down to the beach on 4/20,” he added.

Event organizers are already looking ahead to next year, hopeful that more sponsors and donations will allow them to bring the full-scale event back. Traditionally, the official 4/20 celebration has been restricted to adults 21 and over.

Some of the younger attendees weren’t too upset by the cancellation.

“For now, we prefer this way so we can just come here and chill. Hopefully, maybe soon, there can be events,” said a 20-year-old woman who declined to give her name.

In lieu of the official 4/20 event, the City of San Francisco partnered with Volo Sports to host free recreational activities at Robin Williams Meadow, welcoming cannabis users to join in peacefully.

“It’s amazing the fact that we’re able to make this work and co-exist with another community that loves to come here and celebrate a different activity,” said Luis Rodriguez, managing director of Volo Sports.

Saverioni also praised the city’s handling of crowd logistics.

“A lot of this has to do with crowd control. They know what they’re doing. They’ve blocked off the streets the way they’re supposed to so they can siphon the way the crowds come and go,” he said.

This year’s turnout was slightly higher than last year’s, possibly due to the rare calendar overlap with Easter Sunday. Just a few hundred yards away from the haze of Hippie Hill, families gathered at nearby playgrounds for birthday parties and Easter egg hunts.

Saverioni called it a quintessential scene of San Francisco life, a perfect snapshot of love and harmony.

“It just means a lot of fun. It means a way to celebrate life in general,” Saverioni said.

