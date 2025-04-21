Fighter set to make UFC debut arrested in Sacramento on child sex crimes

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A fighter who was set to make his UFC debut was arrested in Sacramento following an investigation into child sex crimes, authorities said on Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed Ahmad Hassanzada turned himself in following an investigation that began in early 2024.

According to jail records, Hassanzada was booked for lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14. Police said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The UFC website says the 28-year-old was set to make his octagon debut on Saturday, April 26.

Hassanzada was a member of Team Alpha Male, which is located in Sacramento, according to his Instagram.

