Jamaica Beach Police report finding packages of cocaine washed up on Galveston coastline

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — Galveston and Jamaica Beach Police are warning residents and beachgoers to stay alert after packages of cocaine were discovered washing up along the coastline on Easter Sunday.

Instead of finding Easter eggs, law enforcement found something much more dangerous — bundles of suspected narcotics scattered along the West End beach. Authorities say the drugs are likely linked to an offshore raid on a ship where crew members reportedly began dumping large quantities of cocaine overboard in an effort to evade capture.

Since the incident, currents appear to have carried several of the packages to the coastline.

Officials urged the public to immediately contact the Jamaica Beach Police Department if they spot something unusual.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.