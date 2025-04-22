Florida police officer punished for using department-issued equipment to gamble

By John Iz

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A Port St. Lucie police officer is in hot water after using his department-issued laptop and cell phone to gamble on football games, according to an internal police report.

Officer Thomas Risco, an officer with Port St. Lucie police since 2022, was caught by a text message audit of department-issued cell phones in 2023. According to the internal police report, “The audit discovered Risco exchanged several non-official police business text messages with an individual about raising his NFL sports betting credit limit.”

The findings of the audit led to an official complaint that was referred to Internal Affairs for follow-up and investigation. During the investigation, a full audit of Risco’s department-issued cell phone and laptop were forensically examined. The forensic examination and text message audit both showed “activity indicative of gambling and sports betting from February 2023 through March 2024.” The data showed “multiple sources of gambling and sports betting queries, logins, and stored accounts on Officer Risco’s department laptop and phone.”

During an interview, Risco admitted to using his department-issued devices to search for, access and engage in online gambling or sports betting. He also admitted to using them while he was on duty and off duty. He typically wagered between $200 to $400 per week, depending on his available credit.

The investigation disclosed sufficient evidence to prove the allegations: that Risco “misused his department issued equipment and engaging in Gambling, Lottery, or Any Other Game of Chance at his City workstations while on duty.”

Risco initially received a two-week suspension; however, it was lowered to one week after he finished a “corrective diversion process.”

