Teens jump into Ohio River, rescue man who crashed while having medical emergency

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two teenagers helped a man, who was having a medical emergency, after he crashed into the Ohio River Monday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Department said officers and fire crews were called to the Greenwood Boat Ramp around 6:20 p.m. about a vehicle in the water.

When officials arrived to the scene, they found that three teenage boys were there when the man drove into the water.

Police said that two of the boys jumped into the Ohio River and helped rescue the driver. The boys then helped officials secure the vehicle with a rope so it would not float away.

LMPD says they believe the man in the vehicle was having a medical emergency, causing him to drive into the river. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“The quick actions from these young men helped turn a potential tragic situation into positive outcome,” LMPD said in a statement.

Police said there were other bystanders who also assisted.

LMPD’s Third Division is handling the investigation.

