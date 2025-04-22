‘You could feel the boom’: Witness shares moment a plane crashed near her home

By Grace Houdek

TRILLA, Illinois (WKOW) — People in Trilla, Illinois said you could feel the “boom” after a small plane with four Menomonie passengers crashed in a field Saturday.

Kynnedi Goldstein said she lives less than half a mile away from where a deadly plane crash took place. It happened Saturday around 10:15 in the morning on County Road 1400 N in Trilla, Illinois.

“I heard the boom, and then our power went out for a second. You could feel the boom shake our house,” Goldstein said. “I went out to our sun room, and I just saw flames and a big pile of smoke.”

The plane was a Cessna 180. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), all passengers died at the scene. The victims have been identified as Ross Nelson, Raimi Rundle, Courtney Morrow and Michael Morrow. All of them are from Menomonie.

“We were out there before the police were out there. Then when the police did get there, they did tell us to leave or to back up because they needed to work on the scene,” she said.

Goldstein said people already have starting building a memorial for the victims by placing flowers at the crash site.

