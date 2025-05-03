‘She’s given me life’: Brewers game brings organ donor and recipient together

By Andie Bernhardt

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — While their favorite teams may be rivals on the field, Brewers fan Mary Hansen and Cubs fan Skye Spencer are anything but.

“I consider her family, and my emotions are off the chart,” said Spencer. “I was so honored to be able to donate.”

Hansen flew all the way from Anchorage Alaska to be at Friday’s game, but her story goes beyond the field. Friday, she also able to meet her kidney donor from Skye Spencer, who is from South Carolina.

“When she says she doesn’t think she’s a hero she is,” said Hansen. “She’s given me life. More life than she will ever know and get to spend it with my family.”

Spencer and Hansen’s husbands are good friends. So in 2021 when Spencer heard Hansen needed a kidney, she immediately stepped up to the plate, even though they had never met.

“I was not a direct match to her, but they said if you donate then she pretty much gets the golden ticket,” said Spencer. “When she’s healthy enough to receive a kidney, she’s at the top of the list. I said sign me up.”

Hansen receiving the golden ticket for another chance at life, gifted spencer and her husband with tickets to their favorite match up, so she could finally meet the woman who saved her life.

“I couldn’t do it without Skye,” said Hansen. “I wouldn’t be able to be here. I’d be on dialysis.”

Grateful to come together as a family and bond over their love for baseball.

“I was watching her decline pretty quickly and as she was declining, we got the news that Skye was going to help us out,” said Rob Hansen, Mary’s husband. “We love you brother, you know what this is about,” said Eric Spencer, Skye’s husband. “It’s about family, no matter what. “It doesn’t have to be blood, not all family is blood.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.