Court docs detail moments before crash that killed football star Mason Alexander

FISHERS, Indiana (WRTV) — The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a petition to transfer a teenager to adult court for involvement in the car crash that killed Mason Alexander, a Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate and future Pitt football athlete.

If the teen is moved to adult court, he faces charges of reckless homicide, reckless driving, and possession of false government-issued identification.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mason Alexander. This is an unimaginable loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to everyone who knew and loved him. As prosecutors, we are committed to seeking justice in a way that honors Mason’s life and respects the seriousness of this tragedy,” The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office stated.

The crash occurred on Florida Road near Geist Park on March 1, when the suspect, driving a 2016 white BMW, attempted to pass another vehicle, ultimately leading to the car crashing into a tree and catching fire. Alexander, the passenger in the BMW, was killed.

According to court documents, after the crash, the suspect was treated at the hospital and spoke with officers about the events leading up to the incident.

He stated that he was traveling southbound on Florida Road with Mason as a passenger and noticed his speedometer registering 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the accident.

Despite the high speed, he continued his attempt to pass the other vehicle. As another oncoming vehicle approached, he swerved, lost control of the car, and ultimately crashed into a tree.

Court documents revealed an eyewitness account indicating that the maneuver appeared reckless; a witness described the driving style as reminiscent of a scene from the “Indy 500.”

Additionally, police discovered three false identification documents in the suspect’s vehicle, and speed calculations found the suspect was driving 56 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

The arrest follows weeks of calls for justice from Alexander’s family and friends. The Alexander family has been vocal throughout the investigation, pushing for accountability on social media platforms.

Alexander had a full football scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. Hundreds attended his memorial services in Fishers, with many wearing shirts that said “Forever 15,” in memory of the jersey number he wore at Hamilton Southeastern.

A delinquency hearing for the suspect has been set for later this week, prosecutors said.

