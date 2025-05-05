Houston Auto Show Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Luxury

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 5, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s horsepower is shifting into high gear! This May, The Houston Auto Show, in collaboration with Evolve Houston and Modern Luxury Houston, is delivering an adrenaline-pumping, elegance-packed weekend with its highly anticipated Luxury Ride & Drive event—where innovation, performance, and prestige converge in unforgettable fashion.

Scheduled for Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Revaire (7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024), this VIP-style showcase gives attendees more than just a glimpse of tomorrow’s luxury vehicles—it puts them in the driver’s seat.

Whether you’re drawn to the whisper-quiet elegance of electric engineering or the raw power of precision gas engines, this exclusive test-drive event is your golden ticket to explore both. Featured brands include automotive royalty like:

Acura

Alfa Romeo

Porsche

Hummer

INEOS

Lucid

Maserati

Mercedes-Benz

From the seductive curves of a Maserati to the cutting-edge EV prowess of Lucid, participants can expect a curated, hands-on preview of the 2025 models—all under one stylish roof.

But it’s not just a test drive—it’s an immersive experience. Product specialists from each brand will be on-site, offering one-on-one insights into everything from torque to tech, design to drive modes. It’s luxury redefined, and Houston’s discerning drivers are invited to indulge.

Luxury Ride & Drive Event Details

📅 Dates: Friday, May 9 & Saturday, May 10 ⏰ Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM 📍 Location: The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024

Participation Requirements

Valid driver’s license

Proof of insurance

Signed waiver of liability for all drivers and passengers

As a bonus for attending, each participant will receive a complimentary ticket to the 2026 Houston Auto Show—a stylish nod to the future of automotive excellence.

Ready to Ride in Style?

Secure your spot and register at: houstonautoshow.com/luxury-test-drive

Houston Style Magazine encourages our readers to rev up their weekend plans and embrace this rare chance to feel the future of driving. The Luxury Ride & Drive is more than an event—it’s where elegance meets exhilaration.

