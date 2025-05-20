‘Almost done burying Mary’s body’: Hearing focuses on texts as Georgia father awaits trial for murder

By Savannah Younger

Click here for updates on this story

GUYTON, Georgia (WJCL) — Monday started the first motion hearings of 2025 for the Crocker case, in which family members are accused of killing and burying the bodies of two teens in the family’s Guyton backyard.

The three defendants, Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright, and Mark Wright, will be in court during the hearings, which run through Wednesday.

On Monday, Elywn Crocker Sr., the children’s father, appeared in court.

Prosecutor Matthew Breedom and Defense Attorney Jerilyn Vell brought to the court a number of motions, including ones that were previously discussed dating back to 2023.

One of the motions Vell brought stemmed from a search and seizure done at the Crocker home. She stated that the devices taken were not claimed in ownership. The items found on the devices include photos and videos of Elwyn Crocker Jr. and Mary Crocker being abused.

The defense team is asking Ogeechee Judicial Superior Court Judge Matthew Hube to have the devices suppressed, unless there is a direct connection to Elywn Crocker Sr.

Breedom said otherwise.

He asked Hube to dismiss the motion hearing. The state prosecutor said the suspects shared images among each other, stating all involved should be held responsible for the evidence that will be used against them in court.

During Monday’s motion hearing, Breedom shared messages between the suspects before and after killing and burying Mary in October 2018.

As presented in court, Elywn Crocker Sr. messaged the children’s stepmother, Candice Crocker, and said, “I think she’s been hit in the head too many times.”

At 5:33 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2018, Elwyn Crocker Sr. texted Mary’s grandmother, Kim Wright, “Almost done burying Mary’s body.” Wright responded, “Cool! How deep?”

He also texted Wright, “There was a car driving by, driving by very slowly, I think it was a cop,” while burying his daughter’s body.

Breedom then showed messages between Crocker and Kim Wright saying they were going to the movie theater right after burying Mary’s body.

Hearings continue through Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.