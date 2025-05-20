New low-cost spay and neuter clinic aims to tackle pet overpopulation

By Anyssa Bohanan

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — The Hearts Alive Village opened its new low-cost Spay/Neuter Wellness Clinic on Nellis Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The facility houses the Veterinary Forensics Program, which has already investigated more than 200 cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

It also provides medical and veterinary services, including microchipping to help reunite families with their lost pets, vaccinations, and spay and neutering surgeries they say will ultimately help reduce pet overpopulation.

Here at Channel 13, we’ve reported multiple stories about the exploding pet population here in Southern Nevada. Just last week, we told you about The Animal Foundation’s plea to the community to help animals at the shelter find new homes as they cared for more than 1000 animals and faced possible euthanasia.

Hearts Alive Village Executive Director Christy Stevens says spaying and neutering is just as important as adoptions when it comes to helping crowded shelters and controlling the pet population.

“We cannot expect our shelters and rescues to carry the burden of pet overpopulation alone. Adoptions simply aren’t enough to get us out of this crisis, ” Stevens said. “More access to low-cost spay and neuter is, and always has been, the answer.”

The clinic is located at 2255 S. Nellis Blvd. For more information about the services provided, visit their website here or call them at 702-297-7303.

