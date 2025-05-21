Bartender arrested for hidden cameras in restaurant bathroom, home

By Alyssa Bethencourt

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — A longtime bartender at a popular Summerlin restaurant faces multiple felony charges after hidden cameras were discovered in the women’s restroom and his home.

Christopher Cohen, who worked at John Cutter Tavern, appeared in court Tuesday on charges including production of child sexual abuse material, unlawful surveillance and drug possession.

The investigation began last month when an 18-year-old woman discovered a suspicious device in the women’s restroom at the restaurant. What appeared to be a USB charger contained a micro SD card with recordings of multiple women using the single-stall restroom.

Police identified Cohen as the suspect through visual clues in the footage, including tattoos and clothing.

Further examination of the SD card revealed even more disturbing content from a private home bathroom, which detectives identified as Cohen’s residence. The videos showed two young girls, ages 13 and 8, using the toilet. At least one of the children was identified as Cohen’s daughter.

Detectives confirmed the girls’ identities after Cohen admitted to using hidden cameras at home, though he denied placing one at his workplace.

Cohen was arrested on May 15 during a traffic stop near his home. Officers found nearly three grams of cocaine in his pocket, adding a felony drug charge to the allegations.

In court, Judge Amy Chelini set Cohen’s bail at $75,000 and ordered him to have no contact with any minors, including his daughter.

The restaurant’s owner issued a statement saying staff were unaware of the crimes and are fully cooperating with detectives. He added that Cohen passed background checks required by local law, and no other employees are under investigation.

Read the restaurant owner’s full statement below:

The story of Chris Cohen’s situation is obviously now circulating. We only know as much about the charges as what Metro has posted for public viewing. We do know there was a camera in our ladies’ restroom. We don’t know what’s on it nor how long it was there. This situation was handled swiftly by Metro and Chris was apprehended at his house and is currently in jail not only for placing the camera in John Cutter’s restroom, but for multiple crimes not affiliated with the John Cutter situation. John Cutter is cooperating with the detectives. Every gaming bartender in the City of Las Vegas must be issued a sheriff’s card by LVMPD indicating no felonies or criminal background. Ownership, management and staff are not under investigation for any of the crimes perpetrated by this individual. John Cutter takes the matter very seriously and values the relationships we have built over 17 years as a local family establishment. Our team is considered family with some working for JCs for nearly 15 years. We hope that the community will continue to support the JC family as it has in the past, supporting a team of 50+ individuals and families while we manage the course. For additional information we recommend contacting the Metropolitan Police Department as we only have access to the same information as everybody else. — Sincerely, Adam Corrigan

