Father-son duo’s mesmerizing kinetic sculptures featured on the national stage

By Joe Van Ryn

Minnesota (WCCO) — In a small studio in Fergus Falls, the clinking and clanking of metal isn’t noise, it’s imagination in motion. Jeff Zachmann and his son Carl are kinetic sculptors, building mesmerizing, moving works of art that blend engineering and creativity.

“I’m having the most fun,” Jeff Zachmann said. “I live an artist’s dream life.”

Together, the father and son travel the country showcasing and selling their sculptures. Their work has been featured in museums, hospitals, airports, private collections, even the Las Vegas Strip.

For Jeff Zachmann, the journey started in childhood. Growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, construction sites became makeshift playgrounds.

“I would go out with my friends and my sisters and we’d build trails and tunnels for marbles,” he said. “That’s how it all started.”

He eventually went on to become a potter, crafting functional ceramic pieces for marbles to glide through. But he found clay too limiting. So he shifted to metal. After a few early prototypes, he was hesitant to show his work publicly.

“My wife said, ‘Jeff, you should do an art show with these.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this. People are just going to laugh at me,'” he recalled.

But to his surprise, people were fascinated.

“Things just took off,” Jeff Zachmann said. “Within six months, I didn’t have time to do any pottery anymore at all.”

His third exhibit was at the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, D.C.

“About an hour into it, these guys in their really expensive suits were on their knees, playing with these pieces on the ground,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Jeez, I’ve got something here.'”

More than 1,100 sculptures later, he still finds joy in every project, especially because he gets to work alongside his son.

“Working with my son is amazing. It really is,” he said.

Carl Zachmann feels the same.

“My father is one of the only people that I’ve ever encountered who thinks like me,” he said. “This is just where all my interests in art, history and engineering just kind of all come together.”

While the elder Zachmann focuses on tracks and rolling marbles, the younger one pieces lean more into gears and mechanical motion. Their styles are distinct, but complementary.

They don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. As long as there are ideas to build and marbles to roll, the Zachmanns will keep creating.

“The one on my bench right now is number 1,137,” Jeff Zachmann said.

Their goal is simple: to spark a smile, a laugh, a moment of connection.

“I think so many of us have so many things going on in our lives, so much stress, that I like to give a little island of calm and happiness to people,” Jeff Zachmann said.

“Art is about making people feel,” Carl Zachmann added. “It can make you feel happy, it can make you feel sad, it can make you feel angry. And it just so happens that my father and I bring joy and happiness.”

For the son, the work is both a calling and a privilege.

“It’s a gift to be able to do engineering and art and see where they take you,” he said.

