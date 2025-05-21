‘I wanted to puke’: Parent speaks out after son is on alleged hit list at community school

By Randy Wimbley

RAY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — “Instantly, I wanted to puke,” was Amanda Dailey’s gut reaction upon learning her son, Camden, was one of six kids on a student’s alleged hit list at Endeavor Elementary and Middle School in Ray Township.

And if that were not startling enough, Amanda says there was a page about Camden in that student’s journal detailing three ways to take his life.

“Way number one was with a knife. Way number two was we were going to lure him out of the house, have him meet up somewhere, and we were going to hit him with a rock upside the head. Way number three is where it gets kinda really scary: we were going to strip him of all of his clothes, put him in the freezer for three days and check on him to make sure that he passed away and we were going to dump him on the side of the road,” Dailey said.

Amanda says a teacher first learned of the student’s alleged hit list last Thursday, but the school did not notify parents of the students on that list until Monday.

New Haven Community Schools informed all Endeavor parents about the incident in an email on Tuesday morning.

“It seemed like they shrugged it off, like they didn’t care because they stated, ‘no act of violence, no threats.’ There was an act of violence and there were threats,” Dailey said.

The district tells 7 News Detroit that they’re treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, and the safety and well-being of students remains their highest priority.

While the district is not sharing details about what happened because children are involved, it did inform parents that the student in question is remaining home pending the outcome of the investigation. New Haven Community Schools is cooperating with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the matter.

“I don’t think they’re taking it serious enough. I don’t think that when they were informed last week that there was a journal, I don’t think that it should’ve got to Monday. I don’t feel that it should be a question if that student is returning; it should be automatic expulsion. Zero tolerance is zero tolerance,” Dailey said.

“He’s afraid to go to school. He said he doesn’t want to go back to school there,” Dailey responded when asked how her son is doing. “I said, ‘well if I have anything to do with it, she can say she’s not going to come back to school or we can switch schools.’ He’s home again today because he’s afraid to go back to school.”

Amanda is keeping two of her kids home from school until she meets with the principal and superintendent.

“I don’t feel that the student should be allowed back in the school. I feel that the student should be some form of counseling and therapy, and probably be homeschooled to figure out long-term why things were like this,” Dailey said.

