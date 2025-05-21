‘I’m feeling a bit numb’: UW-Platteville students in disbelief after two found dead in residence hall

By Mariam Mackar

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A sense of unease continues to hang over the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus after two students were found dead inside a residence hall.

Campus officials have called the tragedy “an isolated incident” between the two who lost their lives — 22-year-old students Kelsie Martin and Hallie Helms.

“I’m feeling a bit numb honestly. Taking some time to process,” said Elicja Rozewski, who lives in Wilgus Hall where the incident occurred.

For students residing in Wilgus Hall, the news has been particularly difficult to process, knowing the deaths occurred in their own residence building.

“Yesterday was a lot, this all happened while I was taking an exam,” Rozewski said.

Brady Uppena, another Wilgus Hall resident, described being evacuated from the building.

“They escorted us out of there. I basically was kind of shaken up a little, nervous. I went to a buddy’s house and kind of stayed there for a while to kind of soothe the nerves,” Uppena said.

Fellow residents identified Martin as their building’s lead resident advisor.

“I had a few interactions with Kelsie the RA so it’s very — yeah it’s really shocking,” Rozewski said.

“She was always awesome. Whenever we were down in the lounge talking to the RA on call she’d come out and talk to us too, make sure that we were all good, she was just a great friend to be around,” Uppena said.

Police have stated there is no continued threat to anyone on campus, but Wilgus Hall remained off limits on Tuesday as investigators continued their work.

Many students living in the building are unsure when they’ll be able to return to retrieve their belongings ahead of summer break.

“I’m trying to figure it out right now but I’m hoping to get home today,” Uppena said.

The university announced all finals this week are canceled as a result of Monday’s incident and is offering 24/7 counseling services to affected students.

“I know that a lot of people are going to take this really hard,” Rozewski said.

