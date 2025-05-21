K-9 locates live pipe bombs inside vehicle

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

SAGINAW, Michigan (WWJ) — A K-9 in Saginaw, Michigan, is being recognized after finding live pipe bombs inside a vehicle on Monday.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, Police Officer Wortman and Loki responded to Mike’s Wrecker Service to investigate an abandoned truck for suspicious pipes. Police say Wortman and Loki inspected the vehicle, where the dog detected explosives.

Saginaw police say Wortman contacted the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, who confirmed the “live pipe bombs” with fuses inside the pipes. The bomb squad was able to deactivate the devices. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was abandoned at a home in Saginaw in March 2025.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made concerning the explosives.

“This case exemplifies the critical role K9s like Loki play in detecting incendiary devices, ensuring public safety,” Saginaw police said in a social media post.

