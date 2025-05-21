Memory care residents dance through time at prom

By Megan Abundis

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — More than 120 memory care residents from the Kansas City area celebrated a special night of dancing and laughter at a senior prom designed to create new memories and possibly rekindle old ones.

“The goal tonight is to have the time of our lives,” said Frank Trimboli, executive director of Morningside Place.

Staff at Morningside Place in Overland Park started prom night in the beauty salon, giving residents a chance to get their hair and makeup done, dress up and enjoy themselves in a setting designed to trigger positive memories.

“The hope is to have happy memories come to the forefront,” Trimboli said.

For some residents, like Donna Kay, getting her makeup done was extra special.

“I never went to prom in high school or any of that stuff, I never did,” she said. “I’m going to go and enjoy myself.”

Selena, who works at Morningside Place, helped residents with glam for the event. She explained the value of the prom for residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“When they have a good time, they will remember it, and they will remember tonight,” Selena said.

Residents received full beauty treatments from students at Z Hair Academy.

“It’s good for them to look pretty when they go to the prom and stand out,” said one of the stylists.

Elleana Jennerwein, a student at the academy, volunteered to help several residents with their hair.

“Being able to make them feel beautiful again was a really fun experience,” she said.

Jennerwein said time is precious.

“I like connecting with older people because they have so many stories to tell,” Jennerwein said. “Nancy, she gave me a big hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and I said, ‘I love you, too. You’re so sweet.’ It can be taxing on the brain; it made me a little sad because she has chronic dementia. You never know if you’ll remember anything, so enjoy the moment and be kind to people.”

The event organizers designed the evening to evoke memories of positive moments from the residents’ past and encourage connection in the present.

“We’re going to get people thinking back to formals they had with their fraternity and sororities, weddings they attended, USO dances in the 1940s,” Trimboli said.

Trimboli said music is a great trigger for memories, and when he sees someone recall their past, it feels special.

“You almost feel like you’re seeing something you’re not supposed to see,” Trimboli said. “But you feel like really honored and privileged that we had a glimpse into what happened.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KSHB’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.