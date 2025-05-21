Police in southwestern Colorado capture kangaroo on the loose- for the second time

By Jennifer McRae

DURANGO, Colorado (KCNC) — Durango police in southwestern Colorado captured a kangaroo that escaped from its home on Monday. It’s the same kangaroo that escaped from home and was captured by police last fall.

According to the Durango Police Department’s Facebook page, the “viral hopper was back on the move this week, bouncing his way through town and ending up in some neighbor’s backyard.”

On the Facebook post, police had some fun with the situation, posting “We can’t say we saw “kangaroo roundup” in the job description, but here we are. All in a day’s work. Applause to Ofc. Garrison who flexed and showed us who could lift the not-so-little guy (who definitely grew since our last encounter).”

Officers were able to wrangle him into a patrol vehicle and make sure he was taken care of.

According to police, this is the same kangaroo that escaped in October 2024, and officers were able to capture the animal when the kangaroo was hopping through downtown.

Police said after two escapes, the “four-legged friend” has a new title, “Durango’s Most Unexpected Repeat Offender.”

