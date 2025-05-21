‘Reaching out for help’: Baltimore woman says groundhogs are invading her home

By Tommie Clark

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore homeowner said groundhogs are invading her yard and damaging her property.

“I had pest control out, other pest control companies telling me $570 to come and get it. You need a contract, and I called 311. They don’t do wildlife,” said Forest Park resident Angela Gross. “And I’m telling them, ‘It’s coming into the yard. It’s not like they are my pets.'”

Gross said holes started appearing on her property last summer after a decade of living in her home. She thought laying poison down got rid of what was digging them, until recently.

“I went out the back and I got another big hole right near the foundation that I put rocks in, and dirt,” Gross said.

On Mother’s Day weekend, she captured the culprit.

“He was huge in the cage,” Gross said.

However, since then, she has found that the rodent is far from alone.

“They’re coming from the alley. They’re coming from out of the grass,” Gross said.

Gross has tried everything, including placing large rocks and other materials on and in front of holes. They keep coming back, though, dotting her yard from each side of the fence to the corners of her home and under the back steps.

It’s to the point where she said the expenses are adding up with increasing pest control costs, poison and cages. She even added concrete around her sheds to prevent burrowing. She has called various city agencies, with no success.

“They said there is nothing they can do, and that’s why I’m reaching out for help,” Gross said.

Gross hopes that by sharing her pest problem, she’ll find a better way to prevent another Groundhog Day.

“I just want somebody to assist me in trying to get it taken care of before the winter comes and they’re living underneath of your house, and then something else happens,” Gross said.

The Department of Public Works does have a “rat rubout” program, but DPW told 11 News they do not have a groundhog baiting procedure.

