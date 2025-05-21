Tiki boat crew rescues bleeding man in water, then sings karaoke

By Gina Tomlinson

Click here for updates on this story

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WBBH) — A Punta Gorda tiki boat crew turned into unexpected heroes during a karaoke cruise near Charlotte Harbor Saturday.

Video shows the dramatic rescue after a bleeding man ended up in the water in front of TT’s Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda.

Cole Kelly, who operates tiki boats as charter manager for Punta Gorda Adventures, was running one of his normal cruises when he spotted the man struggling to stay afloat.

“As we got closer, we saw the commotion on shore,” said Kelly. “Then it was apparent that he was bleeding really badly. Once I pulled him up, I could truly see the severity of his injuries. He was bleeding from head to toe. He had a terrible wound on his hand.”

Punta Gorda police said the man had jumped a railing into the water and smashed into the rocks on the shoreline on the way down.

“He wasn’t very talkative at all. He wasn’t very coherent either. He was very intoxicated,” said Kelly.

With the help of passengers on board, Kelly threw a life ring toward the injured man and pulled him to safety.

“I even had one passenger help bring me the first aid kit,” said Kelly. ” I think we have an obligation to help each other, you know? I don’t think I’m a hero. It was just a God thing. I was in the right place at the right time. And I feel like when I see someone in need, I have a responsibility to help them out.”

According to the police report, the man was drinking and jumped to try to impress his friends. After the tiki boat transported the man back to shore, paramedics were waiting, and he was taken to the hospital. The man was bruised and bloody, but okay.

As for the tiki cruise?

“The show goes on, ” Kelly said. “I scrubbed the blood off the boat, and we sang some awesome karaoke. We still had a phenomenal sunset.”

For Kelly, who jokes he’s always wanted his own “Florida Man” moment, this was one for the books.

“This is now the craziest thing that’s happened on the boat. I’ve had lots of crazy stuff happen, but this takes the cake now,” Kelly said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.