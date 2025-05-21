White Earth Nation gets approval to open cannabis shops off tribal land

By Alicia Esteban

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — An agreement between the state of Minnesota and White Earth Nation gives the tribal nation the green light to open cannabis dispensaries across the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz signed the first tribal-state compact authorized under Minnesota’s 2023 cannabis law.

According to Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), the agreement allows the White Earth Nation to open up to eight dispensaries outside of Tribal lands.

OCM says sales of cannabis products off tribal lands are subject to all state and local taxes.

The 2023 law greenlit recreational marijuana with a gross receipts tax of 10% on sales at licensed businesses. A budget agreement announced May 15 would raise it to 15%.

The approved tax hike would be in addition to the state sales tax rate of 6.975% and any local sales taxes. This applies to low-dose, THC edibles derived from hemp, too.

White Earth Nation has plans for locations in Moorhead and St. Cloud.

OCM says with the compact signed, tribal dispensaries can open their doors to the public.

