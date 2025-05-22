Corpus Christi Cronica founder arrested on gambling-related charges

By Rachel Denny Clow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — UPDATE – 4:15 p.m.

CCPD has released more details related to the arrest of Corpus Christi Cronica founder, Eric Tunchez.

In a post to the CCPD Blotter, “NVID Detectives served a search warrant at the Lucky Panda Game Room on the 5200 block of Ayers Street. Fifty-two adult patrons found inside the business were cited for Gambling (Class C misdemeanor) and released.” The blotter continues, “During the search, Detectives found and seized 145 illegal gaming components and over $26,000 in U.S. currency.”

Four employees were also arrested and charged with violation of the Nueces County Game Room Ordinance, Keeping a Gambling Place, Gambling Promotion, Possession of a Gambling Device, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

In this search, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Tunchez and Jessica Perez, 50, on the same charges.

Tunchez spoke on his arrest in a post to the Cronica Facebook page, calling his arrest, “not just an attack on me but on the very principles of cultural competence, fairness, and transparency we fight for every day.”

Tunchez goes on to say his arrest is a “calculated move by political opponents” and that past legal challenges “have only made me tougher.”

Original Story:

Eric Tunchez, founder of the Corpus Christi Cronica, has been arrested and charged with multiple gambling-related offenses, according to officials.

Tunchez is currently being held at the San Patricio County Jail on warrants that originated in Nueces County.

The charges against Tunchez include:

State Jail Felony for engaging in organized criminal activity ($25,000 bond) Misdemeanor for intentionally or knowingly operating a game room ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for gambling promotion ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for possession of gambling device paraphernalia ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for keeping a gambling place ($10,000 bond)

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said these charges stem from a Corpus Christi Police Department investigation into a game room on Ayers Street that resulted in that game room being shut down earlier this month. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

