Detroit man charged with stealing vehicle that had three children inside

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Metro Detroit man has been charged in connection with stealing a car that had three children inside over the weekend.

Bryant Lamont Brown II, 25, of Wayne, was charged with one count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle. Brown was arraigned on Wednesday and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

The three children, found abandoned in their car seats, were returned to their mother.

According to the Wayne Police Department, officers were notified on May 18 of a car theft at a gas station on Michigan Avenue and Venoy Road in Wayne. Police say the mother went into a store to purchase groceries when the suspect took the car. Police located the vehicle in the 27000 block of Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights, and the suspect was getting in and out of the vehicle.

Police say moments later, dispatch received a call about children crying in the parking lot of a business two miles away in the area of Middlebelt Road and Grandview in Inkster. Officers located a 3-year-old and two 18-month-old twins in their car seats. The children were not hurt, police say.

The suspect, later identified as Brown, was taken into custody.

