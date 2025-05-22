Man pleads guilty to starting wildfire while cremating dog

By Christa Swanson

Click here for updates on this story

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Wednesday to starting a wildfire that burned over 7,000 acres in Montrose County last year.

Brent Garber was charged with second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and third-degree trespassing in September for causing the Bucktail Fire, which started when he cremated his dog. The fire began 5 miles northeast of Nucla, Colo., and quickly spread onto federal government-owned land, causing at least $200,000 in property damage.

Garber reportedly spoke with officials days before the fire about his intent to bury his dog on private property.

A neighbor said Garber confessed to placing the dog in a pit and starting a fire, then throwing an aerosol can inside. The neighbor said Garber admitted the can exploded and set a tree on fire, which spread to other nearby trees.

He reportedly tried to put the fire out with a shovel, but couldn’t get close enough. A first responder said they saw him leaving the scene on a four-wheeler.

Garber pleaded guilty to the charge of fourth-degree arson Wednesday, and the two other charges were dropped. His sentencing is set for July 16.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.