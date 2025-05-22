More than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Los Angeles County

By Austin Turner

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Authorities in Los Angeles County seized more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal conducted the seizure in Commerce, where it responded to reports that a fireworks importer and exporter wasn’t following the requirements of a licensee, despite being a licensed vendor.

Cal Fire did not immediately reveal what regulations were broken by the vendor.

“As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California,” said California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant.

More than $4 million in property loss has been caused by fireworks-related fires since January, Cal Fire said.

Illegal fireworks in California include sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells and firecrackers, among others.

“It is illegal to sell, use or transport in California, fireworks that do not carry the safe and sane seal,” Deputy Fire Marshal Kara Garrett said. “Violations of these limitations are subject to $50,000 and one year in jail.”

Garrett added that investigators used about a dozen trucks to transport the illegal fireworks to a secured storage facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.