Officers urge caution after bear sighting near South Carolina subdivision

Published 11:03 AM

By Zach Rainey

    WILLIAMSTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Williamston Police Department is urging that the community use extreme caution after a bear was sighted near a subdivision.

Around 9:42 p.m., officers said a bear was spotted in the Shorebrook subdivision area.

Officers provided the following reminders:

– Secure your trash. Store garbage in secure containers or keep it indoors until pick-up day.

– Clean grills and outdoor eating areas. Residue and food scraps can attract bears.

– Keep pet food inside. Leaving it out overnight can invite unwanted visitors.

– Authorities said if you see a bear, stay calm, keep your distance, and do not approach it.

You can report sightings to DNR or your local law enforcement agency.

A spokesperson for the police department said, “Let’s work together to avoid dangerous encounters and protect our community.”

