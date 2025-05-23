Criminals unknowingly trade guns and drugs for APD bait car

By Amari Saxton

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque Police Department arrested two criminals following a successful operation that took a surprising twist on May 20.

The operation stemmed from an earlier undercover purchase when a detective bought 200 fentanyl pills from Jonathan Hedgecock near Coors and Iliff N.W. During the purchase, Hedgecock expressed interest in selling firearms and acquiring a “G-ride,” a term used for a stolen vehicle.

During the operation, the undercover detective worked closely with Auto Theft detectives as Hedgecock tried to trade a stolen vehicle along with cash for additional fentanyl and firearms. A meeting was then arranged at San Pedro and Central.

Multiple units conducted surveillance during the meeting to ensure a secure environment.

Hedgecock arrived to make the trade along with Dominic Garcia. Both men were armed, with Hedgecock openly carrying a pistol in his waistband. When Hedgecock was told by officers that the requested vehicle was stolen, he requested to drive it.

The men were followed to a designated area near Chama and Central S.E., where the vehicle’s engine was disabled and a high-risk stop was executed.

During the operation, officers were able to seize the following:

3 firearms (1 of which was stolen) 300 fentanyl pills 7 grams of methamphetamine 7 grams of heroin 7 grams of cocaine 1 sealed vehicle As a result, both Hedgecock and Garcia were arrested and are facing multiple felony charges. In addition, four outstanding felony warrants were cleared as a result of the operation.

In a statement from APD Police Chief Harold Media, he says, “The department remains committed to disrupting criminal activity and protecting public safety through continued operations and cooperation between various specialized units.”

