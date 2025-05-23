“I couldn’t have lost her”: 3-year-old girl falls in waterfall

By Jacob Murphy

Click here for updates on this story

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — According to a Bella Vista Dispatch Call, a 3-year-old girl fell at the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail in Bella Vista on Tuesday night.

Kiya Livingston says her daughter Melody fell into the waterfall along the trail.

“I saw her purple outfit and I saw a hand in the air, so my first thing was to just get in there,” Livingston said. “She was over the waterfall, and she flew from the top to the bottom so I had to get out of the water and try to run the best that I could to the bottom to find somewhere to catch her.”

Livingston says several strangers helped try to find a spot to save Melody.

“We were just trying to find out where we could find her in the water, to pull her out, because the current was so strong.” Livingston said.

Melody was taken to the hospital after she was saved by a man that Livingston says was a stranger.

“The doctor said she only survived because she’s so small,” Livingston said. “I really am thankful for the man that actually jumped in a current and scooped her up and brought her back to life.”

Less than 24 hours after the fall, Melody did not break any bones and only has a couple of scratches.

“I couldn’t have lost her,” Livingston said. “She fought and I keep telling her, thank you for fighting to be with me, because if she wouldn’t have fought, she wouldn’t have made it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.