Las Vegas business owner’s gold coasters spotted in Trump’s Oval Office

By Joe Moeller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas business owner’s custom-made gold coasters have found their way into the White House, appearing during high-profile meetings including President Trump’s recent discussions with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Johneric Stensrud, owner of Gorilla Pro Customs located at Durango and Flamingo in Las Vegas, creates custom metal items including safes, coasters and signs. His craftsmanship caught the attention of someone close to the president through social media.

“Well, that’s significant to me because I’m a big believer. I even have a tattoo. I got this long, long time ago, ‘Made in America’ when I started making things,” Stensrud said.

“It matters to me that things are made in our country. I got nothing against anybody else, but we gotta take care of our home before we take care of the rest of the world, which has been my philosophy long before Trump ever came into office or even ran for office.”

According to Stensrud, the president has taken a liking to the coasters, resulting in repeat orders. The gold coasters are now visible in the Oval Office during official meetings and some are even gifted to world leaders.

Stensrud noted that President Trump specifically requested that the company’s logo remain on the bottom of each coaster. These luxury items don’t come cheap — each custom coaster costs approximately $16,000.

Stensrud emphasized that no taxpayer dollars are used to purchase the coasters.

