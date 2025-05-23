Will Billy and Tina find freedom? Activists challenge zoo move

By Sowjanya Pedada

May 20, 2025 (LAPost.com) — Animal rights activists have launched a vocal campaign to stop the Los Angeles Zoo from transferring its last two Asian elephants, Billy and Tina, to the Tulsa Zoo in Oklahoma.

Activists argue the elephants, aged 40 and 59, face worsening health and psychological issues in captivity and would benefit more from a sanctuary environment designed for their specialized care. According to the L.A. Times, the transfer plan has led to protests, legal challenges, and public outcry about the ethics of keeping aging elephants confined.

The L.A. Zoo has announced its intention to relocate Billy and Tina to the Tulsa Zoo’s expanded Elephant Experience and Preserve, following recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo said the move aims to improve social opportunities for the elephants and provide a more suitable habitat, including larger spaces and enriched environments.

Critics question whether moving the elephants to another zoo truly improves their welfare. They highlight documented behaviors such as repetitive swaying and head-bobbing displayed by both Billy and Tina, symptoms often linked to zoochosis, or psychological distress caused by confinement and boredom. Activists argue sanctuaries offer a more natural setting that allows elephants to roam freely and behave naturally.

In an important development, David Casselman, a philanthropist and retired trial lawyer, alongside the Ecoflix Foundation, has pledged to fund the relocation and lifelong care of Billy and Tina at the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary. Casselman emphasized the sanctuary’s capacity to provide a spacious, natural habitat tailored to rehabilitating elephants affected by captivity.

The L.A. Zoo’s elephant program has faced criticism for years. In Defense of Animals named it the “Worst Zoo for Elephants” in 2024, citing poor living conditions and the mental toll on its elephant residents. The organization described the “aging out” phenomenon, where older elephants’ health declines, creating challenges for zoos unprepared for their care needs.

Public support for sanctuary relocation has grown steadily. According to a report, over 800,000 people have signed petitions demanding that Billy and Tina be moved to a sanctuary.

