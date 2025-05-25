Alcatraz thrives as tourist destination amid talk of reopening as a prison

By Da Lin

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and for San Francisco, the season arrives with mixed signals about the state of its tourism industry.

While the Bay Area has yet to recover fully from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some attractions are drawing crowds in large numbers. Chief among them: Alcatraz Island. All Alcatraz tours were sold out for the holiday weekend.

According to the National Park Service, Alcatraz draws roughly 1.6 million visitors each year and generates about $60 million in tourism revenue annually.

“We’re just excited to see the history of the island,” said Shannon Haury, visiting from Cincinnati, Ohio, with her family on Saturday.

Known for its storied past—marked by isolation, infamy, and dramatic escape attempts—Alcatraz remains a cultural and cinematic icon.

But a new storyline has emerged: Former President Donald Trump has publicly floated the idea of turning the island back into a federal prison. In fact, federal prison officials recently conducted a site visit, adding intrigue for visitors and concern among local leaders.

“If it could be utilized again, might be a good idea—maybe,” said Haury, initially open to the concept.

But seeing the island firsthand changed her perspective.

“Now that you see this, there’s no chance—I mean, it would cost so much money,” said Shannon’s husband, Charlie Haury, gesturing toward the decaying exterior of the old prison buildings.

Cost is a central issue. When the federal government shut down Alcatraz in 1963, it cited high operating expenses—three times more than a typical prison—as a primary reason.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting thought. Sounds like people are separated, keeps us safe,'” said Shannon. “But when you kind of dig in and hear about the cost and see it, I wouldn’t see the cost-benefit.”

Dave Morris, a visitor from Orange County, agreed.

“A bridge too far—perhaps a prison too far—in terms of trying to rebuild this. Most of the structures seem to be affected by the salt water,” he said.

Others questioned the motivation behind the proposal.

“I think it’s a fear factor. It’s something big and sensational [President Trump] can say on TV that people will cheer for because they know what Alcatraz is,” said Charles Morris, a new UC Berkeley graduate.

Critics argue that reactivating the prison would not only require massive federal investment but could also undercut one of the region’s most profitable tourism draws.

“I thought it sounded like a pretty neat idea. Since being here, I don’t know that it’s feasible,” said Charlie Haury. “But I kind of would still be for it, just for the content of it, to be honest. I think it’d be a great story. I think it’d be interesting to see how it all plays out.”

Though the Haury family is doubtful the plan will move forward, they’re grateful they visited and formed their own opinions.

“It makes more sense to make money than spend money on this, especially because you can do this somewhere else,” said Shannon.

Federal prison officials say they plan to conduct another site visit. But with no clear cost estimate—and extensive deterioration from decades of saltwater exposure—it remains unclear whether Alcatraz’s future lies in history, or in rebirth.

