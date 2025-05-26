After losing two homes in wildfires, Paradise couple rebuilds and urges preparedness

By Hunter Sowards

PARADISE, California (KOVR) — The Baker family is no stranger to the rebuilding process, as they lost their home in the Park Fire last July. Before that, in 2018, they lost everything in the Camp Fire.

“We went up and recovered what little we could out of the fire zone,” Ken said.

Their family never expected to see another home reduced to rubble-less than six years after the Camp Fire.

“We’ve just been putting our lives back together, really,” Ken said.

Ken is an Army and Air Force veteran, working for years at the VA clinic in Chico while continuing to work while picking up the pieces.

“Take advantage of the fact that people are willing to help you,” Ken said.

As they stare down another unpredictable fire season, Ken is leaning on his experience serving our country.

“Everything in the military is teamwork, and you count on the person on your left and the person on your right to cover you when things are bad,” he said.

Fire crews are asking people to do what they can now, ahead of triple-digit days, like creating defensible space.

“We did all of that up in Cohasset,” Sylvia said. “And you know, when the fire comes, it comes. It won’t matter what you have, what you don’t have. It’ll take everything.”

But for the flames that can’t be stopped. The Baker’s urge everyone to keep important papers close, and a bag packed.

“It’s good to have those things in to-go mode,” Ken said.

Ken and Sylvia chose to rebuild in Paradise once again.

“The house that we bought is under the new codes, so it has sprinkler systems in it, and an alarm, and it’s made with more fire-retardant materials,” Ken said.

They’re using their loss as a lesson and a mission to help others.

“When the opportunity comes, pay it forward,” Ken said. “So, if you have the opportunity to help somebody that you know is going through this process, reach out and help.”

Ken and Sylvia are still navigating the insurance process and sometimes something as simple as updating their address can take months.

They really stress the most important thing is to have important documents in an easy-to-grab folder if you find yourself facing the threat of flames.

