Community restores fallen soldier’s truck as a surprise gift for his daughter

By Madison Myers

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — After sitting untouched for 14 years, the truck of a fallen soldier is being restored by the Killeen community as a surprise gift for his 17-year-old daughter.

“She’s down right now but it will make everything ten times better once she knows what’s really going on,” said Ashley Hudgins, wife of fallen soldier Quadi Shareem.

For fourteen years this 2003 Chevy trailblazer sat untouched outside this Killeen home, quietly holding memories of a hero.

It once belonged to Quadi Shareem, a local army veteran who was killed in action in 2011.

“To her that is something tangible that she can wake up and say ‘That was my dad’s,” said Hudgins.

Now, the fallen hero’s truck is being brought back to life for his 17-year-old daughter.

“I lied to her and told her that I stole it so that we could get money to get her a new vehicle,” said Hudgins.

But in reality, her mother Ashley, took to social media, with a heartfelt plea for help.

“Before I even made the post I was just like ‘please, let somebody want to help me,” said Hudgins.

And that help would quickly arrive.

“I woke up the next morning and oh my gosh…the community showed up,” said Hudgins.

Ashley’s post got hundreds of likes, shares, and comments from the community – opening the door for our neighbors to donate thousands for the repairs.

That includes James Oltmann, the owner of Knights Towing. He towed the truck to get repaired at no cost.

“Her family and her husband, he gave the ultimate sacrifice that he could do for this country so me doing this tow and helping out is the least I could do,” said owner of Knight’s Towing James Oltmann.

And the help wouldn’t stop there. Just down the road, Integrity Automotive performed a full diagnostic for free.

“When we originally took on this project, we knew that we wanted to do it to honor her dad. That’s something we hold close to our heart with the military community. My father served, my husband’s father served, this is something that’s near and dear to our heart and it’s been amazing to see everyone come together,” said owner of Integrity Automotive Michelle Bonilla.

And with repairs adding up, Knox Performance stepped in to cover the remaining costs.

“At our shop, this mission hits close to home. We’re a team full of veterans. No matter the branch or how long someone served, we always find a way to support each other. If we can help honor this soldier’s memory and give his daughter something lasting and meaningful, we’re more than happy to donate so Integrity Automotive can make sure this vehicle is safe and running right,” said owner of Knox Performance Katie Knox.

“To have so many people want to help, it just makes me feel so good and to see the smile that is going to be on her face is what I do it for,” said Hudgins.

Ashley’s daughter currently has no clue about the entire thing. But the community is dedicated to making her dream come true.

“You have to do what you have to do and it doesn’t harm me one bit to do this job. I don’t care if I don’t make anything off of it, it’s helping her,” said tech at Integrity Automotive Ozzie Wheeler.

It’s an outcome Ashley would’ve never imagined. A quiet gesture from one mom… answered by an entire community.

“I want to say thank you for being there for us. His first truck is going to be our daughter’s first truck, who could think of a better ending to that,” said Hudgins.

A GoFundme for the family can be found here.

