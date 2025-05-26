Let’s Get to the Money: AAMA’s 4th Annual Marketing For The Culture Summit Empowers Black Creatives and Entrepreneurs to Thrive

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 26, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – It’s not just a summit—it’s a movement. The 4th Annual Marketing For The Culture Summit (MFTCS), hosted by the African American Marketing Association (AAMA), is set to make waves on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the United Way of Greater Houston. Themed “Let’s Get to the Money: Make it a Summer of Stacks,” this year’s summit is laser-focused on advancing economic empowerment, business sustainability, and generational wealth for Black marketing professionals and creative entrepreneurs.

From solopreneurs to small business owners and marketing execs navigating today’s fast-evolving economy, the summit offers something powerful: a space to connect, collaborate, and conquer.

A Platform for Growth: Learning and Leveling Up

Celebrated as the go-to gathering for Black marketing and creative professionals, MFTCS is more than an annual conference—it’s a launchpad. Each year, this high-energy summit curates a dynamic and diverse lineup of panels and workshops that are equal parts strategic, tactical, and inspirational.

This year’s panels include:

Consumer, Creative, Capital: Navigating Pathways to Economic Equity

The Insider’s Guide to Negotiating Your Compensation Package

The Future of the Creator Economy: Trends, Challenges & Opportunities

Intellectual Property & Licensing: Protecting & Monetizing Your Creative Work

Beyond The Hustle: Sustainable Business Models for Marketers & Creatives

Attendees will walk away armed with actionable strategies, insider knowledge, and the confidence to claim their seat at the economic table.

Michelle Ngome: The Visionary Behind the Mission

“At AAMA, we believe in turning culture into currency,” says Michelle Ngome, founder of AAMA. “This year’s theme – ‘Let’s Get to the Money’—is a declaration of our commitment to ensuring that Black marketers and creators aren’t just seen, but paid, protected, and positioned for long-term success.”

Ngome, a respected marketing strategist and inclusion advocate, continues to champion equity and representation through bold platforms like MFTCS, the Business of Marketing Bootcamp, and 50 Black Marketers to Watch.

A Two-Day Experience: Connection Meets Celebration

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | 6–8 PM Kick off the summit with a Networking Mixer at MOCA HTX. Mingle with fellow attendees, meet speakers,

and sip your way into one of the most empowering business weekends in Houston.

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 8:30 AM–4:30 PM The main event—MFTCS 2025 at United Way of Greater Houston (50 Waugh Drive, Houston, TX)

—is an all-day immersion into tools, talks, and transformation.

🎟️ Tickets start at $135 – Purchase HERE

Why This Matters—Now More Than Ever

In a time where algorithms dominate exposure and tech shifts disrupt industries overnight, events like MFTCS are essential. They center Black voices, Black ownership, and Black brilliance—providing the guidance and community needed to not only survive, but soar.

Whether you’re an up-and-coming content creator, a seasoned agency leader, or a brand builder with a dream, this summit says one thing loud and clear: Black marketing excellence is here, and it’s bankable.

For More Information

Visit the official MFTCS 2025 website to explore the full speaker lineup, panel schedule, and registration details.

📍 Networking Mixer: June 4, 6:00–8:00 PM | MOCA HTX 📍 MFTCS Summit: June 5, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM | United Way Houston

Houston Style Magazine is proud to support events that uplift and empower our city’s dynamic communities. Let’s get to the money—together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.