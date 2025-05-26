Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Valley Marine reunites with family in time for Memorial Day holiday

By
New
Published 11:12 AM

By Josh Kristianto

Click here for updates on this story

    PHOENIX (KNXV) — This Memorial Day weekend, a Valley family was able to celebrate a return home at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Corporal Josue Cisneros joined the Marines right after graduating from South Mountain High School in 2023. He had been away from home for six months, fulfilling his duties at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Cisneros was able to make it back to the Valley thanks to the non-profit Miles for Military, who paid for his plane ticket in exchange for volunteer hours.

“Wanted to be here for my sister’s graduation from high school. And it’s also my birthday next week so we’re trying to just combine it in a little get-together with friends and family,” said Cisneros.

While his flight to Phoenix landed on time, the big family reunion faced a slight delay.

After finally being able to find parking, the family had their long-awaited reunion.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content