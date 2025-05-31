High school baseball player celebrates end of brain tumor treatment with teammates



By Brandon Truitt

Massachusetts (WBZ) — The baseball field at North Reading High School has been getting a lot of use this season. They’ve made it to the playoffs after all. But their inspiration to play better and practice harder has come from a teammate who was not on the field this year.

Brady Cullen is a 16-year-old sophomore at NRHS who would normally be finishing a spring season in his position on third base. Last August, he and his family got a devastating diagnosis of a brain tumor (pilocytic astrocytoma.) The non-cancerous tumor was too close to his brain stem to be operated on. After months of appointments, his medical team at Mass General Hospital recommended radiation to stop it from growing.

Brady rings bell after six weeks of radiation

This week, Brady finished his 30th session. Six weeks of radiation, five days a week. When Brady rang the bell in the halls of MGH he wasn’t alone.

“It was unbelievable. It was hard not to just break down right there in the hospital,” Brady recalled.

When he turned around, he found his entire baseball team lining up in the halls. Cheering him on as he left his last appointment in his months-long battle.

“They are my brothers and to see that combined with my family, it was so special,” he said. “It just made me realize I am at peace with myself. I am at peace with my journey. I am where I want to be I am where I need to be and that will never change.”

Team makes trip to Boston

Eric Archambault is the head coach of the North Reading High School baseball team. Coach Arch, as he’s called, said it wasn’t a question of whether the team would make the trip to Boston on Thursday. He said Brady never missed school and rarely missed practice or games as a team manager during his treatments.

“We are seeing a kid with our very eyes attack a situation that nobody wishes for, and he takes it head on every single day,” said Archambault. “Everyone wasn’t supporting Brady just because of the diagnosis. We are supporting Brady because of who he is. He has touched everyone on the team throughout the years, and we look up to him.”

Brady said he plans to work with a physical therapist and get back out on the field. Overwhelmed and thankful for the army of support he had from his team and community.

“Life is the most precious and beautiful thing, and it can be taken away so fast and I want them to realize that, embrace hardships because hardships build your character and they build who you are, and they make you stronger than ever,” Brady said. “I know for damn sure I am stronger than ever from this. I am proud to say I came out on top with a whole new perspective on live and a new appreciation for it.”

